logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Parisians remain wary of wounded Liverpool

SPORTS UPDATES
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Virgil van Dijk, second right, and Federico Chiesa train with Liverpool on the eve of the clash with PSG. AFP
Virgil van Dijk, second right, and Federico Chiesa train with Liverpool on the eve of the clash with PSG. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha insists they remain very wary of the threat posed by Champions League quarter-final opponents Liverpool despite the Anfield club coming into the heavyweight tie in poor form.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“Liverpool are Liverpool, even if they are not in ideal form. They are still a great team,” Vitinha said on the eve of the first leg between the sides at the Parc des Princes.

“It will be a great match here and at Anfield. We will need to be at 100 percent. It will still be a very, very difficult game,” he added.

The tie is a repeat of the last-16 encounter between the clubs a year ago, when Liverpool won 1-0 in Paris only for Luis Enrique’s side to claim victory by the same score at Anfield and then go through on penalties.

They went on to become European champions for the first time in their history, while Liverpool won the English Premier League.

However, Arne Slot’s side have struggled to rediscover their best form this season, and come into tonight’s showdown off the back of a 4-0 hammering by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

They have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and sit fifth in the Premier League, so a place in next season’s Champions League is far from assured.

One new face in the Liverpool team this time will be Hugo Ekitike, the France striker who returns to Paris to face the club where he struggled to make an impact during an 18-month spell between 2022 and 2024. Ekitike is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 17 goals. 

“Hugo is a fantastic guy. I enjoyed the year I spent with him. You could see the quality he had even if it wasn’t the right context for him. I wish him all the best except for these two matches,” Vitinha said of the forward.

PSG coach Luis Enrique indicated that his side will go into the game without two key players.

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz is still not ready to return from the knee injury which has kept him on the sidelines since January, while winger Bradley Barcola – among the goals in the 8-2 aggregate demolition of Chelsea in the last round – is also expected to miss out despite returning to training.

Asked about his team’s status as favorites, Luis Enrique said: “It is impossible to say one team is the favorite. Last year everyone said Liverpool were the favorites, and the team that went through was Paris Saint-Germain.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Fifa Laopakdee during his first official practice round at Augusta National. AFP
Thai amateur ‘Fifa’ is excited about Masters kick-off
SPORTS UPDATES
3 hours ago
Shaquille O’Neal helps Mac McClung during the slam dunk contest at an NBA All Star Game. REUTERS
Shaq sets up lucrative professional dunk league
SPORTS UPDATES
4 hours ago
Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League. REUTERS
Premier League-record £262.4m loss for Chelsea
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
Iraq players celebrate after beating Bolivia for the last of 48 World Cup spots. REUTERS
Let’s shock the world, coach Arnold tells Iraqis
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:25 HKT
Japan’s defender Ayumu Seko vies with England striker Jarrod Bowen at Wembley. AFP
Wembley win shows Japan potential to go deeper in the World Cup
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Erling Haaland is so fascinated by the game he has invested in a new chess tour. AFP
Mind games: How football superstars are fueling chess boom
SPORTS UPDATES
31-03-2026 18:25 HKT
'I wanted to retire': Diving star Quan Hongchan reveals battle with body image and online scrutiny
SPORTS UPDATES
30-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Jannik Sinner swept the Miami and Indian Wells events without dropping a set. AFP
Rains fail to stop Sunshine Double
SPORTS UPDATES
30-03-2026 19:04 HKT
(Photo from WWS)
Hong Kong's Ng On-yee secures historic British Open three-peat
SPORTS UPDATES
30-03-2026 16:28 HKT
Gary Woodland tears up as he is greeted by his wife Gabby after his final putt at Memorial Park. AFP
Tearful Woodland secures first PGA Tour win since brain surgery
SPORTS UPDATES
30-03-2026 15:32 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.