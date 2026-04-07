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SPORTS UPDATES

Shaq sets up lucrative professional dunk league

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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Shaquille O’Neal helps Mac McClung during the slam dunk contest at an NBA All Star Game. REUTERS
Shaquille O’Neal helps Mac McClung during the slam dunk contest at an NBA All Star Game. REUTERS

Shaquille O’Neal is launching a professional dunk league this year.

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The league, which also has the backing of TNT Sports and Authentic Brands Group, builds on the Dunkman TV series launched last year and aims to turn dunk contests from one-off showcase events into a structured professional competition.

Featuring 24 athletes from around the world, the league’s first season will include four live group-stage events, with competitors vying for places in the Dunkman World Championship.

The winner of the final will receive a US$500,000 (HK$3.9 million) grand prize.

“These athletes are innovators and Dunkman is going to give them a global stage, real stakes, and a chance to build careers doing what they love,” said NBA great O’Neal, who will serve as league commissioner.

The events will air across TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max, with additional content distributed through social media channels and other digital brands.

TNT Sports chief content officer Craig Barry said the league would target audiences drawn to both sports and culture, adding that the partnership with O’Neal would help create programming built around the personalities and creativity of top dunkers.

A panel of judges will evaluate each dunk attempt to decide which athletes advance through the competition. 

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic kept up their bid for an automatic NBA playoff berth with a 123-107 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.

Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Desmond Bane added 25 as six Orlando players finished in double figures to overpower a Detroit side still missing the injured Cade Cunningham. 

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 despite an injury to superstar center Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama left the game early in the second quarter to undergo treatment for a left rib contusion. He checked back in to play a few more minutes but sat out the second half.

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