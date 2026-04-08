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SPORTS UPDATES

Gunners back on track thanks to ‘world’s best ‘keeper’ Raya

SPORTS UPDATES
49 mins ago
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David Raya, with Sporting’s Luis Suarez, made three vital saves to keep Arsenal in the game. REUTERS
David Raya, with Sporting’s Luis Suarez, made three vital saves to keep Arsenal in the game. REUTERS

David Raya was hailed as the world’s best goalkeeper by Arsenal’s Kai Havertz after the pair inspired a 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in a  Champions League quarter-final first leg.

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Raya made three vital saves to keep spluttering Arsenal in the game in Portugal before Havertz snatched a stoppage-time winner to give them the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Raya was rested for Arsenal’s League Cup final loss to Manchester City and their FA Cup quarter-final defeat against second-tier Southampton.

“Unbelievable. I think still underestimated in the world of football but for me, the last two seasons, the best ‘keeper in the world,” Havertz said. “He’s outstanding, he’s saved us so many times.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta echoed Havertz’s verdict after Raya’s seventh Champions League clean sheet this season. “He’s phenomenal and extraordinary since he joined us,” he said.

Arsenal’s mentality has been questioned during their recent wobble, but Raya insisted the Gunners  “believe 100 percent that we can win the Champions League. We go game by game and show what we can do.” 

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