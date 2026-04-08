logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Praise for evergreen Neuer after Bayern defeat Real at Bernabeu

SPORTS UPDATES
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Manuel Neuer, left, denies Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe during the match at the Bernabeu. AFP
Manuel Neuer, left, denies Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe during the match at the Bernabeu. AFP

Coach Vincent Kompany hailed goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 Champions League quarter-final, first-leg win at Real Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane’s goals gave the German Bundesliga leaders a strong lead on a dominant display but Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for the home side, with Neuer making a string of impressive saves to keep the record 15-time winners at bay.

The 40-year-old Neuer thwarted the competition’s top goalscorer Mbappe on several occasions and was named man of the match.

“You need special performances always at this level in these type of games,” Kompany said.

He praised two-time Champions League and 12-time Bundesliga winner Neuer’s longevity. “To still perform like he does now, that is something that not many goalkeepers, even the top ones, are able to do,” Kompany said.

Kompany said that despite Mbappe’s goal in the 74th minute, he was happy with his team’s win ahead of the second leg next week. “Any win in the Bernabeu is an important result,” he added.

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa backed his team to mount a comeback in Munich.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
David Raya, with Sporting’s Luis Suarez, made three vital saves to keep Arsenal in the game. REUTERS
Gunners back on track thanks to ‘world’s best ‘keeper’ Raya
SPORTS UPDATES
49 mins ago
Virgil van Dijk, second right, and Federico Chiesa train with Liverpool on the eve of the clash with PSG. AFP
Parisians remain wary of wounded Liverpool
SPORTS UPDATES
19 hours ago
Fifa Laopakdee during his first official practice round at Augusta National. AFP
Thai amateur ‘Fifa’ is excited about Masters kick-off
SPORTS UPDATES
21 hours ago
Shaquille O’Neal helps Mac McClung during the slam dunk contest at an NBA All Star Game. REUTERS
Shaq sets up lucrative professional dunk league
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League. REUTERS
Premier League-record £262.4m loss for Chelsea
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
Iraq players celebrate after beating Bolivia for the last of 48 World Cup spots. REUTERS
Let’s shock the world, coach Arnold tells Iraqis
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:25 HKT
Japan’s defender Ayumu Seko vies with England striker Jarrod Bowen at Wembley. AFP
Wembley win shows Japan potential to go deeper in the World Cup
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Erling Haaland is so fascinated by the game he has invested in a new chess tour. AFP
Mind games: How football superstars are fueling chess boom
SPORTS UPDATES
31-03-2026 18:25 HKT
'I wanted to retire': Diving star Quan Hongchan reveals battle with body image and online scrutiny
SPORTS UPDATES
30-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Jannik Sinner swept the Miami and Indian Wells events without dropping a set. AFP
Rains fail to stop Sunshine Double
SPORTS UPDATES
30-03-2026 19:04 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
15 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.