Let’s shock the world, coach Arnold tells Iraqis

Coach Graham Arnold challenged his team to “shock the world” after Iraq became the 48th and final team to qualify for the World Cup with a nerve-shredding 2-1 win over Bolivia in an intercontinental playoff in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iraq, whose preparations were disrupted by the war in the Middle East, sealed their first appearance at the finals in 40 years and will play in Group I against France, Senegal and Norway.

Goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein secured a famous win for Iraq, whose last appearance at the World Cup came at the 1986 finals in Mexico.

“With everything going on in the Middle East at the moment it made it harder for the players,” said Arnold, who had initially sought to have the fixture postponed.

“Delighted for the players, very good boys, very happy for the 46 million Iraqis,” the Australian added.

“Hopefully it will help change the perception of Iraq and the football in Iraq. Doing something in the World Cup nobody expects us to do. Let’s shock the world.”

Because of travel disruption caused by the US-Israel war on Iran, most of the Iraqi squad only reached Mexico after a gruelling three-day journey from Baghdad that began with an overland crossing into Jordan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE