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SPORTS UPDATES

Wembley win shows Japan potential to go deeper in the World Cup

SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:22 HKT
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Japan’s defender Ayumu Seko vies with England striker Jarrod Bowen at Wembley. AFP
Japan’s defender Ayumu Seko vies with England striker Jarrod Bowen at Wembley. AFP

Coach Hajime Moriyasu cautioned it was only a friendly, but Japan’s slice of history with a statement 1-0 win over England at Wembley shows they could go deep at the World Cup.

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Japan strolled through Asian qualifying to become the first team to seal their place at the finals in North America and beat Brazil 3-2 in a friendly at home in October. Yesterday they faced England, who like Brazil are World Cup favorites and were full value for their victory.

Kaoru Mitoma’s composed finish in the first half condemned England to their first defeat by Asian nation.

Moriyasu has said that Japan want to win the 2026 World Cup, and on this evidence that does not seem quite so outlandish. But the coach struck a note of caution, especially with England missing the influential trio of Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

“Coming to the World Cup, I know it will be a totally different team for England,” said Moriyasu. “Also, this game at the end of the day is just a friendly game, so we must keep that in mind as well.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel called for “perspective” and insisted was a valuable lesson on the road to the World Cup.

“For sure it hurts. It’s always painful to lose, and to lose at home hurts a lot,” he said.
“We need these matches ..., we tried a lot of stuff, and we need to learn.”

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