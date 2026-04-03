Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical issue, rendering him unable to govern the country, according to an intelligence assessment obtained by The Times.

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The diplomatic memo, based on US-Israeli intelligence and shared with Gulf allies, indicated Khamenei is being treated in the holy city of Qom and is unable to be involved in any regime decision-making. It marked the first time a report has revealed his location since the war began. He is believed to have been wounded in the opening wave of US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

The document also revealed preparations for the burial of his father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Qom, after he was killed in the same strikes. Intelligence agencies surmised preparations were underway for a large mausoleum south of Tehran for "more than one grave," implying that other family members – possibly Mojtaba himself – would be buried alongside the late ayatollah.

Since being chosen to lead Iran, the younger Khamenei has not been seen or heard from, leading to intense speculation over his condition and whereabouts. While state media has released written statements purportedly authored by the 56-year-old leader and an AI-generated video of him, American and Israeli officials previously told The Washington Post he was "wounded, isolated and not responding to messages being relayed to him."

Wednesday marks the 40-day anniversary of Ali Khamenei's death on February 28, the end of the Shi'ite mourning period, yet a state funeral has not been announced.