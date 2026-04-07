Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc

Streaming giant Netflix, which has more than 325 million subscribers, is increasing its subscription fees in Hong Kong, with the hike ranging from approximately 6.8 percent to 11.4 percent across its three available plans.

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Users are now beginning to receive notifications about the updated pricing, and the additional fee for extra members is also being raised.

According to the Netflix Hong Kong website, the Premium Plan, supporting four devices and 4K viewing, has seen its monthly fee increased by HK$10, rising from HK$108 to HK$118, an increase of about 9.3 percent.

The Standard Plan, offering 1080p, will see a HK$10 increase from HK$88 to HK$98, representing the steepest hike at approximately 11.4 percent.

The Basic Plan, for 720p streaming, will go up by HK$5 from HK$73 to HK$78, which is the smallest increase at 6.8 percent.

One user's notification email showed their total monthly bill, which includes one additional member, rising from HK$136 to HK$149, an overall increase of about 9.6 percent.

The price adjustment in Hong Kong follows a similar move in the US, where Netflix has also increased prices on all its plans.