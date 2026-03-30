logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Rains fail to stop Sunshine Double

SPORTS UPDATES
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Jannik Sinner swept the Miami and Indian Wells events without dropping a set. AFP
Jannik Sinner swept the Miami and Indian Wells events without dropping a set. AFP

Jannik Sinner beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in a rain-hit Miami Open final to become the first man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ without dropping a set.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Italian world number two won 92 percent of his first-serve points and saved all three break points he faced en route to a victory that extended his string of ATP Masters 1000 matches without dropping set to 17.

“We did a lot of work to be in this position, so I’m really, really happy, and I’m also happy to go back home now,” Sinner said after the match.

“Making the Sunshine Double here for the first time, it’s incredible. It’s something I would have never thought, because it’s also difficult to achieve.”

Sinner is the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win the Indian Wells and Miami titles back-to-back, a feat known as the ‘Sunshine Double’ given the tournaments’ respective locations in California and Florida.

The match was delayed by about 90 minutes due to rain, which then returned during the opening game of the second set, forcing the players off the court for about 90 minutes.

REUTERS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(Photo from WWS)
Hong Kong's Ng On-yee secures historic British Open three-peat
SPORTS UPDATES
3 hours ago
Gary Woodland tears up as he is greeted by his wife Gabby after his final putt at Memorial Park. AFP
Tearful Woodland secures first PGA Tour win since brain surgery
SPORTS UPDATES
4 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli kisses the trophy after winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. REUTERS
Antonelli wins in Japan to become youngest F1 championship leader
SPORTS UPDATES
29-03-2026 16:07 HKT
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her triumph with fiance Georgios Frangulis and her dog Ash. AFP
Sabalenka beats Gauff to complete rare 'Sunshine Double'
SPORTS UPDATES
29-03-2026 14:47 HKT
Fans arrive at Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Azteca, as it reopens ahead of the World Cup. AFP
Death, protests and revelry as World Cup stadium reopens in Mexico
SPORTS UPDATES
29-03-2026 14:41 HKT
Floyd Mayweather Jr gestures during a public training session for an exhibition fight in 2024. AFP
Pacquiao rematch will be an exhibition, says Mayweather
SPORTS UPDATES
29-03-2026 14:37 HKT
Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with fans after Liverpool won the Premier League last season. REUTERS
Salah's long goodbye leaves Liverpool facing expensive rebuild
SPORTS UPDATES
25-03-2026 22:36 HKT
Jalen Brunson looks to drive past Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. REUTERS
In-form Knicks turn up heat on Celtics in playoffs chase
SPORTS UPDATES
25-03-2026 20:38 HKT
Iran have earned their spot at the World Cup, says New Zealand's Ryan Thomas, second left. AFP
All Whites willing to face Iran outside US in World Cup opener
SPORTS UPDATES
25-03-2026 16:22 HKT
Mohamed Salah won four Premier League Golden Boots and starred for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy. AFP
'Illustrious' Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season
SPORTS UPDATES
25-03-2026 12:50 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
NEWS
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.