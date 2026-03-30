Rains fail to stop Sunshine Double

Jannik Sinner beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in a rain-hit Miami Open final to become the first man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ without dropping a set.

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The Italian world number two won 92 percent of his first-serve points and saved all three break points he faced en route to a victory that extended his string of ATP Masters 1000 matches without dropping set to 17.

“We did a lot of work to be in this position, so I’m really, really happy, and I’m also happy to go back home now,” Sinner said after the match.

“Making the Sunshine Double here for the first time, it’s incredible. It’s something I would have never thought, because it’s also difficult to achieve.”

Sinner is the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win the Indian Wells and Miami titles back-to-back, a feat known as the ‘Sunshine Double’ given the tournaments’ respective locations in California and Florida.

The match was delayed by about 90 minutes due to rain, which then returned during the opening game of the second set, forcing the players off the court for about 90 minutes.

REUTERS