Death, protests and revelry as World Cup stadium reopens in Mexico

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Salah's long goodbye leaves Liverpool facing expensive rebuild
25-03-2026 22:36 HKT
In-form Knicks turn up heat on Celtics in playoffs chase
25-03-2026 20:38 HKT
All Whites willing to face Iran outside US in World Cup opener
25-03-2026 16:22 HKT
'Illustrious' Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season
25-03-2026 12:50 HKT
Eileen Gu crowned inaugural Snow League Freeski World Champion
24-03-2026 14:07 HKT
Alcaraz turns attention to clay court season after Miami flop
23-03-2026 19:04 HKT
Sinner launches bid for 'Sunshine Double' in Miami in fine style
22-03-2026 18:10 HKT
Faltering Chelsea need to forget the noise, says coach
22-03-2026 15:55 HKT