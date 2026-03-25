logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

'Illustrious' Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Mohamed Salah won four Premier League Golden Boots and starred for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy. AFP
Mohamed Salah won four Premier League Golden Boots and starred for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy. AFP

Mohamed Salah will leave English Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season, the Egypt forward announced on Tuesday as he started a farewell to what the club said were nine "illustrious" years at Anfield.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 33-year-old arrived from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool to date, scoring 255 goals to be third on the club's all-time goalscorers chart behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

Salah has won four Premier League Golden Boots and starred for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy. His Liverpool honors also include a Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Salah has scored just five Premier League goals this season, compared with 29 in last term's title-winning campaign.

His Anfield future became the subject of intense speculation after a dramatic bust-up with Liverpool manager Arne Slot in December. He accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was benched for three games in a row and said he had no relationship with the Dutch boss.

Salah, in a video on social media featuring highlights of his time with Liverpool, said: "Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come.

"This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club.

"It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club."

Salah, who in common with many Liverpool players and staff was deeply affected by the death of teammate Diogo Jota in a car crash in July, added: "We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present.

"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family.

"Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone," insisted Salah in a reference to the Liverpool fans' anthem.

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, posted on X: "We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows."

Liverpool said on their website: "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season.

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield."

Salah was forced off at Anfield last week after scoring in Liverpool's 4-0 victory against Galatasaray, which sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Injury meant he missed fifth-placed Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Brighton last weekend.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, in a column for the Daily Telegraph, said Salah would aim to leave in style with victory in the Champions League final.

"Knowing Salah's mindset and competitive spirit, he will be setting his sights on the greatest of all possible goodbyes, inspiring his team to victory in the Champions League final in Budapest," said Carragher. "Do not bet against the perfect send-off."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Eileen Gu crowned inaugural Snow League Freeski World Champion
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz lost to Sebastian Korda in three sets in the third round at the Miami Open. AFP
Alcaraz turns attention to clay court season after Miami flop
SPORTS UPDATES
23-03-2026 19:04 HKT
Jannik Sinner hits a forehand against Damir Dzumhur. REUTERS
Sinner launches bid for 'Sunshine Double' in Miami in fine style
SPORTS UPDATES
22-03-2026 18:10 HKT
Beto rises above Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella to head the ball. AFP
Faltering Chelsea need to forget the noise, says coach
SPORTS UPDATES
22-03-2026 15:55 HKT
LeBron James broke the NBA record for most regular-season games played, taking the court for the 1,612th time. REUTERS
Another record, another working day for James
SPORTS UPDATES
22-03-2026 14:59 HKT
Lionel Messi battles for possession against Jeisson Palacios. AFP
Messi scores career goal number 900 but Miami crash out
SPORTS UPDATES
19-03-2026 13:57 HKT
A view of the open deck of the Costa Serena cruise ship that will house athletes. AFP
Cruise ship and wooden huts for Asian Games athletes
SPORTS UPDATES
19-03-2026 13:45 HKT
Catcher Salvador Perez, left, lifts the trophy after Venezuela’s win over the US in the World Baseball Classic final. AFP
Venezuela swat aside political tumult to stun US ‘dream team’
SPORTS UPDATES
18-03-2026 23:11 HKT
Members of Iran's women's football team exit Igdir airport, waiting to reach Dogubeyazit. AFP
Iranian footballers back on home soil from Asian Cup
SPORTS UPDATES
18-03-2026 23:06 HKT
China's Chen Qiaozhu vies with Australia's Mary Fowler during the semi-final at Perth Stadium. AFP
Kerr stars as Matildas end Steel Roses' reign
SPORTS UPDATES
17-03-2026 21:16 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.