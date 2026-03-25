Salah's long goodbye leaves Liverpool facing expensive rebuild

Mohamed Salah’s long goodbye from Liverpool signals the end of a glorious era and leaves the English Premier League giants facing another expensive rebuild.

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The Egyptian superstar announced that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after a glittering nine-year spell at the club.

An emotional Salah, 33, expressed his love for Liverpool, where he stands alongside the all-time greats. “Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club,” he said in a video posted on social media.

Salah, who arrived from Roma in 2017, has scored 255 goals for the Reds, putting him third on their list of leading goalscorers, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. He has won two Premier League titles along with a Champions League and other silverware and piled up a remarkable number of personal awards.

But beyond his numbers, Salah was the poster boy of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool revolution at Anfield, helping fire the German’s team back to the summit of English and European football alongside the now-departed Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Salah was again the main man last season under new boss Arne Slot, scoring 29 goals to collect the Premier League Golden Boot award for a record-equallng fourth time as the club romped to a 20th English title.

The winger signed a new two-year deal in April, riding a wave of goodwill, after months of speculation over whether he would stay or go. But serious cracks emerged earlier this season when he said he had been "thrown under the bus" by Liverpool and that his relationship with head coach Slot had broken down after a dramatic dip in form that meant the Egyptian was repeatedly benched.

The Reds splshed out nearly £450 million (HK$4.71 billion) on new players including forwards Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak last summer.

But there were also many outgoings, which left the club light on options in various areas, while the impact of the death of Diogo Jota in July has been impossible to gauge.

A lack of depth has been exacerbated by significant injuries, including to Isak, and a collective loss of form in a disastrous title defense.

Salah himself has managed just five goals in the Premier League this season - a paltry return by his stellar standards.

It means Liverpool are braced for another expensive summer transfer window as they seek to return to the top. A wide attacking player to replace Salah will be a major priority and the club will look at reinforcements for an ageing defense that includes captain Virgil van Dijk, as well as fresh midfield options.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE