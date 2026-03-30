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Hong Kong's Ng On-yee secures historic British Open three-peat

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago

by

Prashan Limbu

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(Photo from WWS)
(Photo from WWS)
(Photo from WWS)
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(Photo from WWS)
(Photo from WWS)

Hong Kong snooker star Ng On-yee has won her third consecutive British Open title, clinching her 24th career championship by defeating world number one Bai Yulu in a hard-fought final.

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In a thrilling showdown, Ng On-yee overcame her top-ranked rival for the first time in four final encounters this season.

After initially falling behind, Ng rallied to win the match 4-2, becoming only the fifth player in history to achieve a three-peat at the prestigious tournament.

Ng described the victory over Bai Yulu as deeply meaningful, acknowledging that she needed to perform at her absolute best to challenge such a comprehensive player.

She expressed great satisfaction with her form throughout the tournament, particularly highlighting a century break of 104 in the semi-finals.

The Hong Kong professional felt that winning the British Open immediately after her recent victory at the Belgian Open served as a significant affirmation of her abilities, especially with the growing level of competition on the women's circuit.

Looking ahead, Ng will remain in the United Kingdom to prepare for the upcoming World Championship qualifiers, followed by the Women's World Championship in May.

She hopes to carry her current mental strength and top form into these two major international competitions.

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