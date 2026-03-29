Pacquiao rematch will be an exhibition, says Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather’s scheduled rematch with Manny Pacquiao will be an exhibition fight, with the venue for the bout yet to be nailed down, the former multi-weight world champion said.

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Mayweather, 49, and Pacquiao, 47, had announced last month that they would meet at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, with the bout streaming globally on Netflix.

However, Mayweather said: “As of right now, we don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at.

"The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. We don’t know if it’s 100 percent going to be there.

“And this is not actually a fight, it’s an exhibition ... so we’re both winners. We just want to go out there and entertain the people and put on a good show.”

The American holds a perfect 50-0 record, with 27 knockouts. In 2015 he defeated Pacquiao, a former eight-division world champion from the Philippines.

REUTERS