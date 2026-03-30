Tearful Woodland secures first PGA Tour win since brain surgery

Gary Woodland, who weeks ago spoke about stress issues in the wake of 2023 brain surgery, won for the first time since the 2019 US Open by capturing the PGA Houston Open.

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The 41-year-old American fired a three-under par 67 in the final round at Memorial Park to finish with a tournament-record 21-under 259, five strokes clear of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

A tearful Woodland had disclosed earlier this month that he still fights post-traumatic stress disorder following 2023 surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Just weeks later, Woodland took his first victory in seven years after admitting he has wanted to walk off golf courses numerous times during his struggle to find lost form.

“Anybody that’s struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up, just keep fighting,” Woodland said as he wiped away tears on the 18th green.

Spectators chanted his name while Woodland waited to make his final shots, then erupted in cheers as he tapped in for the triumph then looked up and exhaled before tearfully embracing his wife, Gabby.

“There’s no chance I could do this without Gabby for sure,” Woodland said. “This has been hard on me, and a lot harder on her and I love her to death.

“We play an individual sport out here but I wasn’t alone today. I’ve got a lot of people behind me, my team, my family and this golf world.”

Even in his moment of triumph, Woodland realized his battle with his own emotions is far from over. "It's just another day that I've got to keep healing. Today was a good day but I'm going to keep fighting," he said. "I've got a big fight ahead of me and I'm going to keep going -- but I'm proud of myself right now."

With the victory, Woodland booked himself a spot in the Masters next month at Augusta National.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE