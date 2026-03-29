Sabalenka beats Gauff to complete rare 'Sunshine Double'

Aryna Sabalenka won her second straight Miami Open title, beating Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to complete a “Sunshine Double” Indian Wells-Miami sweep.

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The world number one from Belarus, fresh off her first triumph in the California desert, became the fifth woman - and the first since Iga Swiatek in 2022 - to win both of the elite early-season hardcourt WTA 1000 titles.

“It means a lot,” Sabalenka said after joining Poland’s Swiatek, German great Steffi Graf, Belgian Kim Clijsters and fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka on the list of women to win both titles in the same year.

“My goal always been to put my name in the history, and I just did it.”

Gauff was also feeling grateful after a rocky March that saw her withdraw from her third-round match at Indian Wells with a nerve issue that caused “scary” pain in her left arm.

“I feel like I’m nowhere near my peak of my tennis, so I think it gives me comfort a little bit playing these tournaments and having great results,” the 22-year-old American said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE