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In-form Knicks turn up heat on Celtics in playoffs chase

SPORTS UPDATES
57 mins ago
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Jalen Brunson looks to drive past Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. REUTERS
Jalen Brunson looks to drive past Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. REUTERS

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points as the New York Knicks stretched their NBA winning streak to seven games with a 121-116 defeat of the New Orleans Pelicans.

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Brunson was one of seven Knicks players to finish in double figures, with Karl Anthony-Towns and OG Anunoby finishing with 21 points apiece.

The home win saw the Knicks keep up the pressure on the Boston Celtics in the battle for the number two seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With less than three weeks of the regular season remaining, the Knicks are third in the East with a 48-25 record, just behind the Celtics who are on 47-24. Detroit lead the standings on 52-19.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 22 points.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Orlando Magic 136-131.
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