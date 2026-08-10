Bystander kicks knife attacker as security guards intervene in Pok Fu Lam assault

New footage has emerged showing a bystander and security guards intervening during a knife attack outside Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam on Monday morning (Aug 10).

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Read more: Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack

The footage, believed to have been filmed by a resident, shows a domestic helper carrying several bags as a shirtless man armed with a knife approached her.

The woman appears to retreat before attempting to cross the road, but the suspect follows and allegedly swings the knife towards her back and neck. She falls to the ground after crossing the road.

As the suspect moves towards her again, a bystander kicks him away while a security guard picks up a broom and uses it to keep the suspect away from the woman.

Another video shows a security guard falling while attempting to confront the suspect. As the man appears to move towards him with the knife, another security guard steps in between them.

The guard, who is not wearing protective equipment, can be seen using hand gestures in an apparent attempt to calm the suspect. The suspect eventually backs away.

The attack left two people injured, including the domestic helper and a security guard. Police arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident.

The footage has circulated online, with some commenters praising the security guards and bystanders for intervening.