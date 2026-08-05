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SOCIAL BUZZ

HK man tricks fake SF Express scammer into furious outburst

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Scammers posing as courier staff, government officials and even law enforcement officers have become increasingly common in Hong Kong.

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One resident recently turned the tables on fraudsters posing as SF Express, prompting many netizens to share similar encounters with scammers on social media.

The resident said he recently received a text message claiming to be from SF Express, asking him to call a number to arrange parcel pickup or provide delivery instructions.

Suspecting it was a scam, the man decided to play along. He called the number, and the caller claimed his parcel had been damaged and offered compensation before asking what was inside and how much it was worth. 

Thinking on his feet, the man replied that he had ordered "a bunch of electric batons," leaving the scammer so enraged that he repeatedly cursed at the caller.

The post quickly drew amused reactions online, with many netizens saying they wanted to call the scammers to waste their time. Others shared their own experiences of receiving similar scam calls, while one commenter recalled that the caller spoke Mandarin with a Southwestern China accent and speculated the operation was being run by ethnic Chinese based in Myanmar. Another even joked that calling back would be a good chance to "practice Burmese."

Police reminded the public to stay vigilant against phone scams and avoid sharing personal information with suspicious callers.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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