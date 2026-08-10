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SOCIAL BUZZ

Brawl breaks out at Morse Park football match, players exchange punches and insults

SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
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A football match at Morse Park in Wong Tai Sin descended into chaos on Sunday after players from both teams became embroiled in a mass brawl, with punches thrown and expletives exchanged, online footage shows.

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Two videos circulating online show a referee issuing red and yellow cards to players before the situation escalated. In the second clip, players are seen shoving each other, with some falling to the ground and grappling. Despite the referee's attempts to intervene and other players trying to separate them, the fight continued.

The heated exchange included shouts of "I really didn't see that coming!" and "Get out of the way!" The incident is believed to have involved two amateur teams, with reports suggesting police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Morse Park football brawl amateur teams

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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