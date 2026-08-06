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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) 2 men brawl at MTR station, bystander intervenes telling them to stop

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A 13-second video circulating on social media shows two men fighting inside what appears to be an MTR station, with a bystander stepping in to urge them to stop.

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The footage shows a man in white pulling another man in black by the hair, while the black-clad man wraps his arm around the other's neck. The pair grappled on the floor, with personal belongings including a long umbrella scattered on the ground.

A non-Chinese man approached and said in Cantonese: "Don't fight, okay? If you want to fight, go outside. If you fight here, you'll be arrested." The men eventually stopped and parted ways.

Police said no 999 report was received in connection with the incident.

MTR station brawl bystander intervention

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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