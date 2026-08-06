(Video) 2 men brawl at MTR station, bystander intervenes telling them to stop

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Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches
27-07-2026 05:25 HKT
Long delayed Pak Shek Kok MTR Station project heads for discussion on Fri
07-07-2026 15:35 HKT
2 men brawl at Admiralty MTR station platform, bystanders intervene
29-05-2026 05:02 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
27-05-2026 07:18 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT