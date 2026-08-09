logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Textbook bundles with activation codes spark debate over costs and second-hand market

SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Ahead of the new school year, textbook bundles with activation codes have sparked debate among parents and netizens, with some criticizing the rising cost of textbooks and saying the practice has made second-hand books less accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A recent viral post on Threads questioned why more learning materials cannot be digitalized, as technology such as streaming platforms, online meeting tools and artificial intelligence become increasingly common.

One netizen sarcastically questioned the need to spend nearly HK$7,000 on printed textbooks, comparing the situation to paying for “a pile of paper”. The post attracted widespread discussion, with some agreeing that education materials should become more digitalized and flexible in the digital age.

The use of activation codes has also drawn criticism. Some parents and netizens said many textbooks now come with online learning platforms, exercises and activation codes that are tied to accounts and cannot be transferred once activated, reducing the value of second-hand books.

Some said they had to purchase a whole new set of textbooks just to obtain an activation code, describing the bundled sales model as placing additional financial pressure on families.

The original post also questioned how families facing financial difficulties could cope with such expenses and asked whether schools would provide support for students who cannot afford new textbooks.

The discussion received mixed reactions online. Some users said the HK$7,000 figure exaggerated the situation, noting that the cost included additional books such as Jin Yong’s The Legend of the Condor Heroes. Others pointed out that not every subject requires activation codes and that some schools do not rely heavily on online learning platforms.

Some commenters said financial assistance schemes are available for lower-income families, but argued that middle-class families may face greater pressure as they often do not qualify for subsidies.

Teachers and parents also shared their experiences, saying that activation codes are not always essential. Some said their schools mainly use teacher-prepared notes and printed materials instead of online platforms, while others said some subjects do not require textbooks at all.

The debate has renewed discussion over textbook pricing and whether schools and textbook suppliers should provide more flexible options, allowing families to reduce the cost of learning materials.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Brawl breaks out at Morse Park football match, players exchange punches and insults
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
source: AI-generated
Student says wallet finder demanded $1,000 after being given $100 reward
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-08-2026 17:22 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 men brawl at MTR station, bystander intervenes telling them to stop
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-08-2026 04:07 HKT
source: online, file photo
Buyers warned over ‘hospitalized’ scam script targeting second-hand marketplaces
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-08-2026 19:00 HKT
Reported death of ENHYPEN fan sparks debate over cyberbullying and toxic fandom
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-08-2026 17:40 HKT
22 Chinese fans denied boarding after following celebrity through Suvarnabhumi Airport
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-08-2026 15:51 HKT
(file photo)
'I feel so lost': 10-year veteran dim sum chef says pre-made food is replacing his craft
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-08-2026 14:53 HKT
HK man tricks fake SF Express scammer into furious outburst
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-08-2026 14:19 HKT
Photo: FB
Ceiling plaster collapses at Park Island covered walkway, no injuries reported
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-08-2026 08:19 HKT
Diner says restaurant went silent after hotpot stove explosion, urges it to take responsibility
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-08-2026 21:59 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.