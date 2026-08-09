Textbook bundles with activation codes spark debate over costs and second-hand market

Ahead of the new school year, textbook bundles with activation codes have sparked debate among parents and netizens, with some criticizing the rising cost of textbooks and saying the practice has made second-hand books less accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A recent viral post on Threads questioned why more learning materials cannot be digitalized, as technology such as streaming platforms, online meeting tools and artificial intelligence become increasingly common.

One netizen sarcastically questioned the need to spend nearly HK$7,000 on printed textbooks, comparing the situation to paying for “a pile of paper”. The post attracted widespread discussion, with some agreeing that education materials should become more digitalized and flexible in the digital age.

The use of activation codes has also drawn criticism. Some parents and netizens said many textbooks now come with online learning platforms, exercises and activation codes that are tied to accounts and cannot be transferred once activated, reducing the value of second-hand books.

Some said they had to purchase a whole new set of textbooks just to obtain an activation code, describing the bundled sales model as placing additional financial pressure on families.

The original post also questioned how families facing financial difficulties could cope with such expenses and asked whether schools would provide support for students who cannot afford new textbooks.

The discussion received mixed reactions online. Some users said the HK$7,000 figure exaggerated the situation, noting that the cost included additional books such as Jin Yong’s The Legend of the Condor Heroes. Others pointed out that not every subject requires activation codes and that some schools do not rely heavily on online learning platforms.

Some commenters said financial assistance schemes are available for lower-income families, but argued that middle-class families may face greater pressure as they often do not qualify for subsidies.

Teachers and parents also shared their experiences, saying that activation codes are not always essential. Some said their schools mainly use teacher-prepared notes and printed materials instead of online platforms, while others said some subjects do not require textbooks at all.

The debate has renewed discussion over textbook pricing and whether schools and textbook suppliers should provide more flexible options, allowing families to reduce the cost of learning materials.