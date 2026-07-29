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SOCIAL BUZZ

Robe-clad man tackled after charging at South Asian man on MTR platform

SOCIAL BUZZ
52 mins ago
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Videos circulating on social media showed a confrontation between two men at Wan Chai MTR Station escalate after a long-haired man allegedly charged at a South Asian man on the Kennedy Town-bound platform.

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One clip shared on social media showed the long-haired man, dressed in an off-white robe with a brown belt and boots, arguing with the South Asian man while holding a long black object. He appeared agitated, repeatedly gesturing and stomping on the ground before suddenly charging at the other man and dropping the object in the process.

In another clip, the South Asian man, who appeared to be on the phone with police, immediately put down his phone, placed the man in a chokehold, brought him to the ground and threw several punches to subdue him.

A third video showed passengers gathering around the pair as a bystander stepped in to calm the situation. The bystander also picked up the South Asian man's phone from the ground and continued speaking with police.

Police said the 22-year-old South Asian man got into an argument with a man believed to be about 70 years old over eye contact while they were on an MTR train. He got off at Wan Chai Station and called police from the Kennedy Town-bound platform. Officers arrived to find that the older man had already left the scene.

The case is being handled as a dispute.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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