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SOCIAL BUZZ

Hong Kong airport praised for real-time baggage tracking

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A small update at Hong Kong International Airport has won praise online after baggage claim screens began displaying luggage delivery progress as a percentage. A Hong Kong resident said the thoughtful detail made him proud to call the city his “home,” sparking online praise for the airport’s efficiency.

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The resident shared on social media that he noticed the change while waiting for his luggage after returning to Hong Kong recently. Besides showing updates such as whether baggage carts were in transit, the status of luggage delivery and the total number of bags, the screens now also display the progress of baggage delivery through a percentage indicator.

He said the feature allowed passengers to better understand the status of their luggage while waiting, adding that he noticed small improvements at the airport whenever he returned to Hong Kong.

The post sparked discussion online, with many netizens praising the update as a thoughtful move that could ease passengers’ anxiety while waiting for their bags.

Some said the percentage display was particularly useful when luggage arrived in batches, as passengers could know whether their bags were still on the way and seek assistance earlier if the progress reached 100 percent but their luggage had not appeared.

Others praised the airport’s efficiency, with some saying Hong Kong people were “the best in the world” when it came to efficiency. One netizen said they had previously suggested a similar idea through a survey and were surprised to see the feature added, while another said the update showed the airport was paying attention to small details that improved the passenger experience.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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