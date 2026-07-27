logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Job seeker helps stranger before interview, discovers he is the boss

SOCIAL BUZZ
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong job seeker has shared a “movie-like” encounter in which she helped a stranger clean up spilled Coke at a fast-food restaurant before a second-round interview, only to discover that he was the company’s boss when she entered the interview room later that day. The unexpected encounter eventually led to her being hired as the man’s secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The woman shared the story on social media on Sunday (Jul 26), saying she had stopped at a fast-food restaurant before her interview when she saw an uncle dressed “like a maintenance worker” accidentally spill his Coke.

As the drink had spilled onto her table and the man had no tissues, she helped clean it up. The man repeatedly thanked her for her help.

Later, when she entered the interview room, she was surprised to see the same man sitting there.

“He was the boss, and he eventually hired me,” she wrote.

When a netizen asked whether the two immediately recognized each other and joked that the interview might have been skipped, she said the boss only said, “It’s you,” before continuing with the interview as usual.

The woman said she has now worked as the boss’s secretary for more than a year, handling his schedule, attending meetings and assisting with various tasks.

The story drew attention online, with many netizens calling the encounter “like a scene from a TV drama”. Some joked that it sounded like the beginning of a romance novel, but she clarified that the boss was a middle-aged man and his son was still in secondary school.

The post also prompted other netizens to share similar encounters, including mistaking casually dressed company executives or university professors for ordinary staff before later discovering their real identities. Many said the story was a reminder not to judge people by their appearance.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Elderly man clings to former domestic helper at bus stop, prompting son’s public rebuke
SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) Chinese fan denies queue-jumping accusation after being removed from GMMTV event in Bangkok
SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
source: online
Italian students fined, apologize after dispute over noisy behavior on Bangkok BTS
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
One storm, two stories: Typhoon Noul catches Northwest New Territories off-guard and Hong Kong Island undisturbed
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-07-2026 17:54 HKT
Teenagers accused of disrupting Kwai Chung Plaza as shop owners complain of falling business
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-07-2026 16:20 HKT
source: online
Workers brave Typhoon Noul as transport disruptions complicate morning commute
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-07-2026 13:09 HKT
(file photo)
$160,000 a month and still struggling? Fintech worker sparks debate on middle-class anxiety
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 17:43 HKT
Shenzhen Metro introduces three improvements after strict security checks cause chaos
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 14:26 HKT
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT
CUHK graduate turns food courier, works until he earns $500 a day
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-07-2026 19:14 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
26-07-2026 19:29 HKT
About 350 flights canceled as airport works to resume afternoon operations
NEWS
26-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.