Job seeker helps stranger before interview, discovers he is the boss

A Hong Kong job seeker has shared a “movie-like” encounter in which she helped a stranger clean up spilled Coke at a fast-food restaurant before a second-round interview, only to discover that he was the company’s boss when she entered the interview room later that day. The unexpected encounter eventually led to her being hired as the man’s secretary.

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The woman shared the story on social media on Sunday (Jul 26), saying she had stopped at a fast-food restaurant before her interview when she saw an uncle dressed “like a maintenance worker” accidentally spill his Coke.

As the drink had spilled onto her table and the man had no tissues, she helped clean it up. The man repeatedly thanked her for her help.

Later, when she entered the interview room, she was surprised to see the same man sitting there.

“He was the boss, and he eventually hired me,” she wrote.

When a netizen asked whether the two immediately recognized each other and joked that the interview might have been skipped, she said the boss only said, “It’s you,” before continuing with the interview as usual.

The woman said she has now worked as the boss’s secretary for more than a year, handling his schedule, attending meetings and assisting with various tasks.

The story drew attention online, with many netizens calling the encounter “like a scene from a TV drama”. Some joked that it sounded like the beginning of a romance novel, but she clarified that the boss was a middle-aged man and his son was still in secondary school.

The post also prompted other netizens to share similar encounters, including mistaking casually dressed company executives or university professors for ordinary staff before later discovering their real identities. Many said the story was a reminder not to judge people by their appearance.