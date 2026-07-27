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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Chinese fan denies queue-jumping accusation after being removed from GMMTV event in Bangkok

SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
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A Chinese female fan alleged that she was assaulted and forcibly removed from a GMMTV event at Samyan Mitrtown during a book fair on Saturday (Jul 25) after being accused of queue-jumping.

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The fan, who had travelled to Bangkok to see GMMTV actors Junior and Mark, claimed that several staff members grabbed her phone, pressed on her neck and dragged her away.

Thai fans accused the Chinese fan of cutting in line by using a single spot to reserve space for two people. They said she was asked to leave because her refusal to move would have prevented the actors from entering the venue.

The fan denied the accusations, saying she arrived at around 6am and used personal belongings, including an umbrella, to reserve a viewing spot, while taking photos as proof. She claimed some Thai fans threw her belongings aside and demanded that she give up the spot, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The fan later shared photos and other materials to support her claim that she had arrived early and reserved the spot.
The fan later shared photos and other materials to support her claim that she had arrived early and reserved the spot.

Videos circulating online showed the crowd cheering after the fan was removed. Some clips appeared to show the fan's foot coming into contact with a security guard during the confrontation, with some Thai netizens saying the act was offensive because feet are considered a sensitive part of the body in Thai culture.

The incident sparked heated debate on social media. Some Chinese fans called on GMMTV to release CCTV footage, punish those involved and apologize to the fan. Fans from other countries expressed mixed views, with some saying violence was unacceptable and others accusing the Chinese fan of breaking the event rules.

GMMTV responded on Sunday (Jul 26), saying an initial review found that the staff member involved had used more force than was necessary under the circumstances. The company said it does not support any form of violence and expressed regret over the incident. It added that the worker involved was an external hire for the event, not a company employee, and had been suspended pending the completion of the investigation. GMMTV also denied having any policies or practices that discriminate based on race or nationality.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Monday (Jul 27) that it had received the fan's report and noted the organizer's statement acknowledging that the force used had "exceeded what was necessary under the circumstances". The embassy urged the relevant parties to investigate the incident and handle it properly, adding that it would provide the necessary assistance to safeguard the Chinese national's legitimate rights and interests.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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