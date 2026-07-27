Elderly man clings to former domestic helper at bus stop, prompting son’s public rebuke

An elderly man gripped the hand of his former domestic helper and refused to let her go on Sunday (Jul 26) as she wheeled her luggage toward a bus with the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 still in force.

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The scene, witnessed by a passerby who later posted it on social media, took a turn when the man's son stepped in. The son stepped between his father and the helper, raised his voice and shouted: “We’ve already terminated your contract. Stop interfering with my family and destroying our home!”

According to the post, the elderly man struggled behind his son and gestured toward the helper as she looked back through the closing bus doors.

The post went viral on social media.

“At first I thought the helper had stolen something,” one commenter wrote. “I never expected it to be a ‘touching’ love story.” Another commenter questioned the son’s intervention: “If this is true love in his end-of-life stage, how can the son be so cruel?”

But perhaps the most memorable comment came from one user, who imagined the scene as the plot of a soap opera.

“In a few months, the son will get a message with a baby photo and the caption: ‘Sir, your father’s baby has arrived,’” one quipped.

The comment drew laughter online, with another user writing: “This is juicy enough to be a TV drama.”