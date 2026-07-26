Teenagers accused of disrupting Kwai Chung Plaza as shop owners complain of falling business

A group of teenagers has been accused of causing disturbances at Kwai Chung Plaza, with shop owners claiming their alleged behavior has driven away customers and hurt business.

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According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, a group of youths aged between 12 and 14 has been gathering regularly at the "TOP World" area behind the shopping center’s third-floor food street.

The teenagers were allegedly seen using foul language, harassing passers-by and shop operators, and causing disturbances in the area. Some were reportedly wearing school uniforms from secondary schools in Kwai Tsing district.

Food street loses customers

The report found that the food street, once popular among shoppers, had become noticeably quieter, with several shops closing and vacant units appearing.

During a visit, reporters saw several female students dressed in black inside a nearby candied hawthorn shop. They were allegedly heard using foul language while chatting.

One customer said she had a bad experience while walking past the area, claiming she was verbally abused and deliberately tripped by several teenagers.

"They did not apologize and just laughed at me," she said. "I was frightened and won't come back here again."

Shop owners claim disruption

Nearby business operators said the teenagers frequently gathered outside shops, blocking customers and disrupting business.

The owner of a sushi shop said the group would sometimes shout loudly and run around the area.

"They stand here as a group and affect customers coming in," the owner said.

The owner of a shrimp noodle shop showed CCTV footage which he claimed captured teenagers throwing objects, damaging a smoke door and leaving rubbish behind.

"We pay more than HK$10,000 in rent every month, but we can only watch this place become their playground," he said.

Another shop owner alleged that the teenagers had shouted at customers, told people not to eat at nearby restaurants and even threatened to call gang members during disputes.

Several nearby shop owners also pointed to a candied hawthorn shop, alleging that its owner had become a caretaker figure for the teenagers and was referred to as "mum" by the group. They claimed the owner allowed the youths to gather inside the shop and linger around the third floor, contributing to disturbances in the area.

Shop owner says she wanted to help youths

The owner of the candied hawthorn shop rejected the accusations, saying she had allowed the teenagers to stay at her shop because some of them were facing family or personal difficulties.

She said she hoped giving them a place to spend time would reduce the chances of them getting into trouble elsewhere.

However, she denied being responsible for their behavior outside the shop.

"I run my own business. I cannot control what happens beyond my shop," she said.

She also rejected claims that she was the group's "leader", saying she had been unfairly targeted.

Police increase patrols

Police said they attached great importance to maintaining public order and community safety.

Kwai Chung Division would continue monitoring crime trends, strengthening patrols and stepping up efforts to prevent juvenile crime and nuisance behavior, police said.

The shop owner said the candied hawthorn shop would close on Aug. 6 after months of controversy.

Some nearby shop operators welcomed the decision, saying it could help restore a quieter environment.

However, the shop owner said she expected around 200 people to attend a farewell gathering on the shop's final day of business, adding that any incidents occurring outside the premises during the event would not be within her control.