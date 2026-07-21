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SOCIAL BUZZ

CUHK graduate turns food courier, works until he earns $500 a day

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A 33-year-old Hong Kong man who graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has drawn online attention after quitting his job without another one lined up. After working for 10 years in what he described as a “hopeless industry,” he left his job and became a food delivery rider working on foot, saying he felt lost about his future.

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In an online post, the man, who created a separate account to remain anonymous, said he quit after becoming physically and mentally exhausted. Instead of feeling relieved, he found the uncertainty of having no income “terrifying”.

He shared a screenshot showing that at 11.21pm, he had completed 21 orders and earned HK$521.26 that day — just reaching the target he set before logging off.

“I walk until my legs go numb. I only dare to go offline after earning HK$500 every day,” he wrote.

The post attracted support from many netizens, with some suggesting he change his online name from “Poor” to “Rich.” He later clarified that he was not feeling inferior, but simply “lost” and unsure about what he wanted to do next.

In later updates, he joked about seeing job postings requiring applicants to be “under 30,” saying he laughed at himself as a 33-year-old. He also described delivering food in heavy rain and losing a HK$3 punctuality bonus after arriving three minutes late, writing: “HK$3 cannot buy a can of Coke, but it can buy my dignity.”

Many netizens praised his willingness to start over, saying every profession deserved respect as long as people earned a living through their own efforts. Others suggested options including obtaining a security guard license, becoming a motorcycle courier, entering the construction industry or using his academic background for tutoring.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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