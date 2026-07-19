HK tourist claims hotel worker entered room while she was naked in Vietnam

source: online

A Hong Kong tourist has raised concerns over hotel safety after claiming a male staff member entered her room while she was naked during a stay in Hanoi, Vietnam.

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The woman said she was staying at a hotel with friends when a housekeeping staff member allegedly opened the door and entered the room without her consent, despite the “Do Not Disturb” sign being displayed.

She said she had just finished showering and was still naked when the employee entered, describing the incident as a serious invasion of her privacy. She said the incident left her distressed and that she cried throughout the night.

The hotel later explained that the staff member entered the room to retrieve a key card left behind by a previous guest and was unaware that the room had already been occupied.

However, the woman questioned the explanation, saying the key card had already been taken by another housekeeping staff member before she collected it after checking in. She said the incident reflected poor communication between hotel departments and left guests’ privacy unprotected.

She demanded a refund from the hotel, but said negotiations lasted about three hours before the hotel agreed to provide a full refund.

The woman also alleged that the hotel initially asked her to sign an agreement preventing her from posting negative reviews about the incident on Agoda or other online platforms.

She refused to accept the clause and said the hotel later removed the terms and processed the refund.

The hotel later apologized and confirmed the refund, but declined to provide an incident report or written apology, saying internal information about employees and disciplinary actions was confidential.

The woman told Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, that the room door did not have an internal lock, meaning hotel staff could enter with a key card. She said she had turned on the “Do Not Disturb” sign at the time.

She added that the dispute with the hotel took up several hours and affected her travel plans.

The incident has sparked discussion online, with some travelers sharing similar experiences and raising concerns about hotel privacy and security.

source: online