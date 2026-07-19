Young Hong Kong woman breaks stereotypes as truck driver earning $29,000 a month

A Hong Kong woman has swapped her fashion business for a career as a container truck driver, earning HK$29,000 a month.

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Luby, who shares her work life on social media, has gained more than 230,000 views for videos showing her daily routine behind the wheel, drawing attention to women working in the traditionally male-dominated transport sector.

In an interview with Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, Luby said she had worked as a private driver and run a clothing business before entering the transport sector. She decided to pursue truck driving because she disliked office work and wanted to make better use of her driving skills.

With help from friends in the industry, she obtained her heavy vehicle licence, describing the process as a major challenge.

Luby said finding work was not easy as many transport companies were hesitant to hire inexperienced drivers, particularly women.

“Without someone introducing me, transport companies usually would not hire a newcomer,” she said.

Her family was initially concerned about the risks of driving heavy vehicles but later supported her decision.

Despite the tough image of the transport industry, Luby said she found the working environment more welcoming than expected, with experienced drivers and colleagues offering support.

She also recalled receiving encouragement from strangers who gave her thumbs-up signs while she was learning.

“Driving is my hobby. Now I can turn my hobby into a job. I won’t get bored, and I can still earn money,” she said.

Her story has attracted support from online users, with many praising her for challenging gender stereotypes in a traditionally male-dominated industry.