logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Young Hong Kong woman breaks stereotypes as truck driver earning $29,000 a month

SOCIAL BUZZ
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong woman has swapped her fashion business for a career as a container truck driver, earning HK$29,000 a month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Luby, who shares her work life on social media, has gained more than 230,000 views for videos showing her daily routine behind the wheel, drawing attention to women working in the traditionally male-dominated transport sector.

In an interview with Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, Luby said she had worked as a private driver and run a clothing business before entering the transport sector. She decided to pursue truck driving because she disliked office work and wanted to make better use of her driving skills.

With help from friends in the industry, she obtained her heavy vehicle licence, describing the process as a major challenge.

Luby said finding work was not easy as many transport companies were hesitant to hire inexperienced drivers, particularly women.

“Without someone introducing me, transport companies usually would not hire a newcomer,” she said.

Her family was initially concerned about the risks of driving heavy vehicles but later supported her decision.

Despite the tough image of the transport industry, Luby said she found the working environment more welcoming than expected, with experienced drivers and colleagues offering support.

She also recalled receiving encouragement from strangers who gave her thumbs-up signs while she was learning.

“Driving is my hobby. Now I can turn my hobby into a job. I won’t get bored, and I can still earn money,” she said.

Her story has attracted support from online users, with many praising her for challenging gender stereotypes in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
HK tourist claims hotel worker entered room while she was naked in Vietnam
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
source: online
Ocean Park penguin ‘oracle’ tips Spain to win World Cup final
SOCIAL BUZZ
8 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-07-2026 01:19 HKT
Cheung Sha Wan parking dispute sparks ‘Best Actor’ mockery over man’s dramatic dive
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-07-2026 00:26 HKT
Taiwanese influencer praises Cathay Pacific for efficient rebooking after missed connection
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-07-2026 19:10 HKT
Too many nurses? Hongkongers question whether nursing is still worth studying
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-07-2026 19:01 HKT
‘All we can do is record’: Urban explorer documents Hong Kong’s abandoned village schools
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-07-2026 17:37 HKT
Kwun Tong mall Scramble Hill renamed The ANGLE, sparking debate over ‘de-Japanization’
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-07-2026 14:36 HKT
(File photo)
Sick leave silence by Gen Z worker sparks debate over office boundaries
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-07-2026 19:49 HKT
source: online
‘He gave me the key to the world’: English tutor recalls father’s e-dictionary gift
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-07-2026 19:07 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.