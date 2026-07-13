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SOCIAL BUZZ

Chinese tourists save 20 after bus driver loses consciousness on South Korean highway

SOCIAL BUZZ
54 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A group of Chinese tourists helped save about 20 people after an airport bus driver lost consciousness while driving on a South Korean highway last Saturday (Jul 11), with one passenger grabbing the steering wheel and others performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

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According to a viral social media post, the incident occurred at about 4.30pm on airport bus route 6015 from downtown Seoul to Incheon International Airport. Passengers said the bus scraped against the roadside and began to shake violently before those seated in the front row realized the driver had collapsed.

A passenger, surnamed Sun, who was seated two rows behind the driver, rushed to the front, grabbed the steering wheel and guided the bus onto the shoulder. Another female passenger applied the brakes and pulled the handbrake, bringing the vehicle to a stop and preventing a rollover or rear-end collision in heavy highway traffic.

After the bus came to a stop, passengers sprang into action, moving the driver into the aisle and taking turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Sun, as the only passenger who spoke Korean, called emergency services and told dispatchers the driver was in cardiac arrest, requesting that paramedics bring emergency medical equipment to the scene.

After news of the incident spread, many South Korean netizens praised the group's teamwork and composure. One commenter wrote: "For them to remain so calm and professional in a foreign country where they don't speak the language is truly remarkable."

South KoreaTourist

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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