logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Action without actors: Mainland 'face-buying' trend leaves actors out of the frame

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(Online photo)
(Online photo)

From a few hundred yuan for photos to five-figure portrait rights, the surge in mainland AI dramas has fuelled a booming facial data market but also driven thousands of actors out of work. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The debate about acting in the future era was sparked recently as Hong Kong veteran actor Lawrence Ng Kai-wah became the city's latest actor to cash in on the "face-buying" trend.

The 62-year-old revealed he had licensed his younger likeness for an AI production and was pleased with the outcome, stressing that AI-generated performances and live-action acting can coexist. 

However, behind his optimism lies a harsh reality as the AI technology has reshaped the acting profession in the mainland, especially for supporting actors. 

According to mainland short-drama actor Wu Weibin, Ng’s case was only part of the ice-berg given the portrait rights deals have been circulating in the industry for a while. 

Wu said deals priced between 500 and 1,500 yuan are common in actor recruitment groups, with some crews now requiring actors to sign them over as a mandatory casting condition. 

Beyond professional actors, varied facial data is also in high demand, with "face material recruitment" ads emerging on social platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu.  

With offers as low as 100 yuan and a process that takes under 10 minutes, ordinary citizens can easily cash in on the facial data boom. 

As digital faces flood the screen, real actors are being pushed off it. Well-known Chinese actor Dong Zijian recently admitted having no upcoming projects as he was presented with an award at a Weibo Night event in June.  

Dong’s urgent call is not alone, another mainland actor Liu Yuan also openly sought job opportunities from directors, with sources revealing he has gone 140 days without a single offer.  

The topic soon trended on Weibo, with over a dozen media outlets picking up the growing list of stars struggling to find roles. 

Among lesser-known actors struggling in grimmer situations is 28-year-old Zhang Xiaolei from Qinghai, who went from earning 20,000 to 30,000 yuan a month in 2024 to returning to his hometown to farm after the AI boom slashed live-action shoots. 

Echoing similar struggles, actress Yu Shutian said lowball offers are now common, with production houses often countering four-figure quotes with three-figure offers. She added that some peers would rather quit than accept such low pay, noting that mounting job losses among actors are no longer news. 

AI is also reshaping production economics, with short-dramas costing 70 to 80 percent less and taking under two weeks compared to two months for live-action, said Xiong Binghui, CEO of Kemeng Intelligence (Beijing) Technology.

According to a recently published white paper on China's audiovisual market, over 95 percent of the 128,000 micro-dramas released in the first quarter of this year were either generated or deeply produced with AI.  

Notably, the number of live-action short-drama shoots plunged 67 percent year-on-year. At Hengdian World Studios, background actor bookings dropped 37 percent, along with an average 40 percent drop in fees for lesser-known actors. 

While AI-generated content is likely to pose a growing challenge to lesser-known actors and newcomers, economist Song Qinghui believed actors still have their place for complex emotions and improvisation. 

He attributed the growing unemployment to a more fundamental issue–the contraction of the film and television industry.  Drawing on the fact that first-quarter box office revenues fell 51.29 percent year-on-year, he noted investment in long dramas has shrunk as capital focuses on returns. 

Along with the rise of short videos, short dramas, and AI-generated content, he added that traditional film and TV is facing pressure on both viewership and advertising revenue. 

Meanwhile, a short-drama director noted that the utilization of AI technology is still approached with caution, as the costs of pre-production, post-production, and AI teams may not actually be more economical.

AImainlandshort-drama

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
SK Hynix logo and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix's shares indicated to jump 20pc in marquee US debut
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 23:31 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen on its product during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix options to trade two business days after Nasdaq debut, sources say
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 22:30 HKT
SpaceX's Starship rocket is pictured after launching as seen from South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. January 16, 2025. REUTERS
SpaceX's near-term AI payoff seen tethered to Earth, not outer space
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 21:30 HKT
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
China tightens DeepSeek and other AI models as US embraces cheaper Chinese LLMs
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 15:07 HKT
People stand near a logo of SK Hynix at the South Korean chipmaker's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China June 22, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix advisors win big fee windfall after modest SpaceX payday
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 11:43 HKT
Micron logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Micron boosts US investment plan again, commits US$250 billion through 2035
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 09:50 HKT
The SK hynix logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix to price US offering at US$149 per ADR, source says
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 22:58 HKT
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS
Meta to put AI chip into production in September as it looks to double computing capacity, memo shows
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 22:15 HKT
New Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long attends the inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS.
Taiwan central bank chief warns of AI bubble risk
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 16:27 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS.
Meta to build C$13 billion Alberta data center, its first in Canada
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 14:39 HKT
Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Hundreds brave sweltering heat to queue overnight for latest Beyblade release
NEWS
11-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.