logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Hong Kong man's good deed ends in alleged mobile payment scam

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong man's act of kindness took an unexpected turn after he stopped to help two women with directions outside Whampoa MTR Station, only to end up reporting the incident to police after they allegedly grabbed his phone to transfer money to themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man shared his experience on social media, saying he was approached by two Mandarin-speaking women asking for directions to Victoria Harbour. After using Google Maps to help them, the women allegedly claimed they had no money because their wallet had been "blocked" and asked him to lend them cash for MTR fares.

According to the post, the man instead offered to pay for their train tickets or call them an Uber, but both offers were rejected. The women allegedly insisted that he transfer money to them immediately.

When he refused, the pair allegedly surrounded him, preventing him from leaving, before grabbing his phone and making a transfer through his AlipayHK account. The man said he lost 40 yuan (about HK$46.68).

He said he then told the women he was heading into the MTR station to withdraw cash and sought help from station staff. The two women fled the scene before police arrived.

The man later confirmed that he had reported the incident to police. He also joked that the suspects had chosen the wrong victim, saying he had no cash on him and only about HK$47 left in his AlipayHK account.

The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many users expressing sympathy while urging others to stay vigilant when approached by strangers asking for help.

Others questioned how the payment had been completed, noting that mobile payment apps typically require facial recognition, fingerprint verification or a password to authorize transactions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong diner fishes mobile phone out of soup at Zhuhai restaurant
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
source: online
19-year-old's security guard job sparks debate as workers say pay can top $30,000
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-07-2026 13:31 HKT
Counterfeit frames, questionable lenses: cheap Shenzhen glasses may come with hidden costs
SOCIAL BUZZ
01-07-2026 18:29 HKT
Fake 'support local' food shops lure buyers into phishing scam
SOCIAL BUZZ
01-07-2026 17:16 HKT
T.O.P partners with 9GAG for a potato-powered summer celebration
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 21:51 HKT
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Neymar’s viral goal celebration traced back to a 14-year promise with a Leukemia survivor
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-06-2026 21:36 HKT
68-year-old nut shop owner bets on social media stunts to save family business
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-06-2026 16:16 HKT
Credit card 'teleportation': Tseung Kwan O resident sounds alarm after stolen card swiped in Japan within 30 minutes
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-06-2026 18:14 HKT
Out of line? Chinese hearing-impaired influencer apologizes as Paris flag stunt backfires
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-06-2026 15:12 HKT
Eric Tsang's new venture said to be eyeing former TVB stars, including Best Actress Sisley Choi
ENTERTAINMENT
02-07-2026 19:48 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hong Kong welcomes 17,000 global delegates for Lions International Convention with Tai Chi world record attempt
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.