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SOCIAL BUZZ

Hong Kong diner fishes mobile phone out of soup at Zhuhai restaurant

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A Hong Kong family was left stunned after fishing a mobile phone out of a bowl of soup while dining at a seafood restaurant in Zhuhai. The bizarre incident quickly went viral on social media.

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source: online
source: online

The diner shared the experience on social media, saying the family had not started drinking the soup when a relative spotted and fished out the phone.

According to the post, restaurant staff later explained that the phone belonged to a waiter who accidentally dropped it into the soup while serving the dish without noticing.

Although the diner did not reveal the restaurant's name, photos shared online appeared to identify it as a well-known seafood restaurant in Zhuhai's Doumen district, a popular destination for Hong Kong visitors seeking fresh seafood.

The restaurant declined to comment when contacted by local media, with staff saying they were unaware of the incident.

The unusual discovery sparked widespread discussion online, with many users joking about the incident. Some dubbed it "Samsung soup," while others quipped that the phone had become an extra ingredient. The diner later clarified that the device was actually a Xiaomi phone, not a Samsung handset.

Some internet users also pointed out that mobile phones can carry high levels of bacteria, saying the family was fortunate to have discovered the phone before anyone drank the soup. The diner added that the phone had stopped working after being retrieved and was likely beyond repair.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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