T.O.P partners with 9GAG for a potato-powered summer celebration

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Global meme culture icon 9GAG is celebrating its eighteenth anniversary this summer by teaming up with Mong Kok shopping destination T.O.P This is Our Place. From July 1 to September 13, 2026, the mall will transform into an interactive, meme-filled universe featuring 9GAG's popular original character, Potatoz, offering visitors a nostalgic journey through nearly two decades of internet comedy.
Visitors can explore a variety of themed photo spots spread across multiple floors of the shopping center.
The experience begins with a dedicated pop-up store on the first floor and leads to a giant Potatoz installation on the second floor.
Moving up the mall, guests will find an interactive meme-catching zone on the third floor, a themed selfie area and mystery room on the fourth floor, and a massive inflatable featuring the characters Potatoz and Pommi taking over the fifth-floor rooftop garden.
Shoppers who make eligible electronic purchases during the promotional period can redeem exclusive co-branded gifts at the third-floor customer service counter. Spending at least HK$400 earns shoppers a commemorative charm or a pin badge, while spending HK$800 unlocks a plush keychain.
The event also features several special brand collaborations. Anime retailer Animate is offering limited-edition coasters with themed drink and cookie purchases, and Snapio has launched an exclusive 9GAG-themed photo booth.
Furthermore, starting in August, Jackson’s Scone will debut themed pastries, rewarding customers who spend HK$250 or more with an eco-friendly bag.
To enhance the festive atmosphere, the mall is hosting weekend gaming events on specific Sundays in July and Saturdays in August between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. By following the official Instagram accounts of T.O.P and Potatoz, participants can compete in reflex-based arcade games located on the third and fifth floors to win free popcorn.
Beyond the meme celebrations, T.O.P is packing its summer calendar with diverse events.
Key highlights include a rooftop anniversary party for HoWong Brewing on July 4, a cheering busking session for students awaiting their diploma exam results on July 14, and a highly anticipated visit from Japanese artist LiSA on July 19.
Additionally, starting mid-July, the mall is partnering with PayMe to offer digital coupons. Shoppers can scan QR codes within the mall to receive HK$8 off purchases over HK$200 or HK$20 off purchases over HK$500 at designated merchants.