T.O.P partners with 9GAG for a potato-powered summer celebration

Global meme culture icon 9GAG is celebrating its eighteenth anniversary this summer by teaming up with Mong Kok shopping destination T.O.P This is Our Place. From July 1 to September 13, 2026, the mall will transform into an interactive, meme-filled universe featuring 9GAG's popular original character, Potatoz, offering visitors a nostalgic journey through nearly two decades of internet comedy.

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Immersive installations across the mall

Visitors can explore a variety of themed photo spots spread across multiple floors of the shopping center.

The experience begins with a dedicated pop-up store on the first floor and leads to a giant Potatoz installation on the second floor.

Moving up the mall, guests will find an interactive meme-catching zone on the third floor, a themed selfie area and mystery room on the fourth floor, and a massive inflatable featuring the characters Potatoz and Pommi taking over the fifth-floor rooftop garden.

Exclusive merchandise and collaborations

Shoppers who make eligible electronic purchases during the promotional period can redeem exclusive co-branded gifts at the third-floor customer service counter. Spending at least HK$400 earns shoppers a commemorative charm or a pin badge, while spending HK$800 unlocks a plush keychain.

The event also features several special brand collaborations. Anime retailer Animate is offering limited-edition coasters with themed drink and cookie purchases, and Snapio has launched an exclusive 9GAG-themed photo booth.

Furthermore, starting in August, Jackson’s Scone will debut themed pastries, rewarding customers who spend HK$250 or more with an eco-friendly bag.

Weekend interactive games

To enhance the festive atmosphere, the mall is hosting weekend gaming events on specific Sundays in July and Saturdays in August between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. By following the official Instagram accounts of T.O.P and Potatoz, participants can compete in reflex-based arcade games located on the third and fifth floors to win free popcorn.

Additional summer highlights

Beyond the meme celebrations, T.O.P is packing its summer calendar with diverse events.

Key highlights include a rooftop anniversary party for HoWong Brewing on July 4, a cheering busking session for students awaiting their diploma exam results on July 14, and a highly anticipated visit from Japanese artist LiSA on July 19.

Additionally, starting mid-July, the mall is partnering with PayMe to offer digital coupons. Shoppers can scan QR codes within the mall to receive HK$8 off purchases over HK$200 or HK$20 off purchases over HK$500 at designated merchants.