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SOCIAL BUZZ

68-year-old nut shop owner bets on social media stunts to save family business

SOCIAL BUZZ
19 mins ago
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When Billy founded The Walnut Shop nearly six decades ago, good products and word of mouth were enough to keep customers coming through the door.

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Today, the 68-year-old is betting on viral videos instead.

The founder of the traditional Hong Kong nut retailer has become an unlikely social media star, rolling across the floor, spinning around railings and chasing customers in a series of tongue-in-cheek promotional videos.

The stunts may be entertaining, but they are driven by a serious challenge.

Like many of Hong Kong's long-established businesses, The Walnut Shop has seen sales fall by about 30 percent in recent years amid the city's economic slowdown and the growing trend of residents shopping across the border.

Billy said the changing retail landscape forced him to rethink how the family business reaches customers.

"There was a time when good products could speak for themselves," he said. "But now, people won't buy your products if they don't know you exist."

Instead of hiring celebrities, Billy chose to become the face of the brand himself, joking that he is its "cheapest spokesperson."

The campaign took shape after Billy teamed up with a group of young filmmakers, who now handle everything from scripting to post-production. Billy, meanwhile, takes on the starring role, performing the physical comedy that has become the brand's signature online.

Director Jasper said Billy's willingness to embrace unfamiliar ideas made working together easy.

"Many people his age would hesitate, but he was willing to trust us completely," he said.

The shoots often last an entire day and are scheduled around normal business hours to minimize disruption to the shop.

The campaign has already produced tangible results. Billy said the videos have introduced the decades-old brand to younger consumers, while its newly launched nut tart has proved particularly popular, with demand exceeding supply after appearing in the clips.

The online buzz has yet to reverse the company's fortunes completely. Billy said he still expects to close around 10 stores this year as tough trading conditions persist.

Even so, he believes long-established brands cannot afford to stand still.

"We definitely won't stop," he said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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