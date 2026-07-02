logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

19-year-old's security guard job sparks debate as workers say pay can top $30,000

SOCIAL BUZZ
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

A 19-year-old has sparked online debate after claiming that becoming a security guard has put him "ahead of 99.9 percent" of his peers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The youngster shared a photo of his employment details on social media, saying he was proud to have joined the industry at the age of 19. The post quickly went viral, attracting more than 7,000 likes.

Many security workers backed his decision, with one saying he had "saved himself decades of detours." Others said the industry offers clear career progression for those willing to stay and obtain additional qualifications.

One commenter said security guards can be promoted to officer-in-charge (IC), with monthly salaries exceeding HK$30,000, adding that someone who starts at 19 could reach the role by the age of 25.

Others said night shifts often leave workers with enough free time to study, while some highlighted the job's stable hours, air-conditioned indoor working environment and protection from the heat and rain.

While many netizens said there is nothing wrong with making an honest living as a security guard, others warned that the industry could face increasing competition from imported labour and, eventually, AI and robots.

Under Hong Kong law, anyone working as a paid security guard must hold a Security Personnel Permit, commonly known as the "Blue Card", issued by police. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess at least a Primary Six education (or pass an entrance assessment) and complete an approved Quality Assurance System for the Recognition Scheme (QASRS) training course before entering the industry.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Counterfeit frames, questionable lenses: cheap Shenzhen glasses may come with hidden costs
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
Fake 'support local' food shops lure buyers into phishing scam
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
T.O.P partners with 9GAG for a potato-powered summer celebration
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 21:51 HKT
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Neymar’s viral goal celebration traced back to a 14-year promise with a Leukemia survivor
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-06-2026 21:36 HKT
68-year-old nut shop owner bets on social media stunts to save family business
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-06-2026 16:16 HKT
Credit card 'teleportation': Tseung Kwan O resident sounds alarm after stolen card swiped in Japan within 30 minutes
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-06-2026 18:14 HKT
Out of line? Chinese hearing-impaired influencer apologizes as Paris flag stunt backfires
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-06-2026 15:12 HKT
HK man jailed in Taiwan after alleged job scam, left stranded without ID
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-06-2026 13:51 HKT
(file photo)
24-year-old woman loses $240,000 life savings in suspected online scam, says she can't stop blaming herself
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-06-2026 13:11 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
23 hours ago
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.