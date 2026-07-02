19-year-old's security guard job sparks debate as workers say pay can top $30,000

A 19-year-old has sparked online debate after claiming that becoming a security guard has put him "ahead of 99.9 percent" of his peers.

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The youngster shared a photo of his employment details on social media, saying he was proud to have joined the industry at the age of 19. The post quickly went viral, attracting more than 7,000 likes.

Many security workers backed his decision, with one saying he had "saved himself decades of detours." Others said the industry offers clear career progression for those willing to stay and obtain additional qualifications.

One commenter said security guards can be promoted to officer-in-charge (IC), with monthly salaries exceeding HK$30,000, adding that someone who starts at 19 could reach the role by the age of 25.

Others said night shifts often leave workers with enough free time to study, while some highlighted the job's stable hours, air-conditioned indoor working environment and protection from the heat and rain.

While many netizens said there is nothing wrong with making an honest living as a security guard, others warned that the industry could face increasing competition from imported labour and, eventually, AI and robots.

Under Hong Kong law, anyone working as a paid security guard must hold a Security Personnel Permit, commonly known as the "Blue Card", issued by police. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess at least a Primary Six education (or pass an entrance assessment) and complete an approved Quality Assurance System for the Recognition Scheme (QASRS) training course before entering the industry.