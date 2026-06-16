Former Japanese adult star spends $480 on taxi for ‘cheaper eggs’ grocery run across HK

Former Japanese adult film actress-turned-DJ Mao Hamasaki has sparked online debate after revealing she spent around HK$480 on taxi fares travelling between Yuen Long and Tseung Kwan O for a grocery shopping trip, saying the journey was worthwhile due to lower prices.

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Hamasaki, who has relocated to Hong Kong and obtained a Hong Kong identity card earlier this year, shared on Threads that she made the cross-district trip in rainy weather to shop at a frozen food chain in Tseung Kwan O.

“Just imagine going from Yuen Long to Tseung Kwan O to buy groceries. That’s how cheap it is,” she wrote, posting a photo of herself carrying a large shopping bag.

The post quickly drew attention, with netizens questioning the logic of spending HK$480 on transport for bargain shopping. Some noted that Yuen Long is already known for relatively low food prices.

However, others argued that certain imported products may still be cheaper in specific outlets. Hamasaki later said the Tseung Kwan O branch was “much better,” adding that she bought premium Japanese eggs for HK$34, compared with HK$50 in Yuen Long.

When questioned about the taxi cost, she responded: “It’s an experience. You can’t count it as cost,” adding that Hong Kong taxis are still cheaper than those in Japan.

She also commented on price differences between Hong Kong and Japan, saying everyday meat in Hong Kong can be more expensive than Japanese A5 beef, fueling further discussion on cross-border cost-of-living perceptions.