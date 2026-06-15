Taxi driver ‘refuses’ elderly couple heading to hospital from Sha Tin, sparks online debate

A taxi driver has allegedly refused to pick up an elderly couple in Sha Tin who were travelling across the harbor to a hospital in Sheung Wan, sparking online criticism over service quality in the industry.

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The incident took place at around 1pm last Friday (Jun 12) at the Sha Tin MTR station taxi stand, according to a dashcam video uploaded by another taxi driver.

Footage showed the elderly man and woman boarding a taxi in front, which briefly moved forward before the couple were seen getting out and moving to the vehicle behind, where the video owner eventually picked them up.

The driver who later carried the couple said the elderly man politely requested a ride to Tung Wah Hospital and remarked that the second taxi felt more comfortable. The driver said he adjusted the air conditioning for the passengers and did not press them for details about what had happened earlier.

He later criticized some colleagues for allegedly being selective about passengers, writing online that even longer-haul “flag-down” trips were being refused.

The incident has triggered heated discussion online, with many netizens condemning alleged refusal of service, especially for hospital-bound passengers, while others praised the second driver for his courtesy.

Under the Road Traffic (Public Service Vehicles) Regulations, taxi drivers are prohibited from refusing passengers without reasonable excuse. Passengers who suspect refusal can note the license plate and report the incident to authorities.