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SOCIAL BUZZ

Couple sparks outrage after allegedly pouring dog's leftover water into café cup

SOCIAL BUZZ
37 mins ago
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A couple dining at a chain café in a Yau Tong shopping mall has sparked public outrage after they were accused of pouring their dog's leftover drinking water into a café cup, in an incident that quickly went viral on social media.

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The allegation surfaced in a social media post on Monday (Jun 1), where a user claimed the pair brought a pet into the café area and used a foldable bowl to give the dog water.

The post further alleged that the couple later poured the remaining water from the dog's drinking bowl into a cup provided by the café that had been used for their own drink.

Photos shared online show the pair seated inside the café with a pet stroller parked beside their table. The dog appeared to be inside the stroller, while a water bottle and dining items were visible on the table.

According to the original poster, the shopping mall permits pets in designated areas but has not formally allowed them inside restaurant dining spaces, suggesting the couple may have breached the venue's rules.

The incident drew strong reactions online, with many netizens describing the behavior as unhygienic and unacceptable in a shared dining environment. Some cited food safety concerns, stressing that restaurant tableware is intended solely for human use.

Several commenters referred to Food and Environmental Hygiene Department guidelines, which state that animals should not use reusable tableware intended for customers.

Even among pet owners, the case sparked criticism. Many said they would never use human utensils for their pets and would instead bring dedicated bowls, bottles or feeding containers when dining out.

Some warned that incidents involving irresponsible pet owners could undermine public support for pet-friendly policies and make businesses less willing to accommodate animals in the future.

Others expressed concern that such behavior could reinforce negative stereotypes about pet owners and lead to stricter restrictions affecting responsible dog owners.

Neither the café nor the mall operator has commented on the incident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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