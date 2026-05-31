Did she say yes? ‘Marry Me’ drone show in Tsim Sha Tsui goes viral

A fleet of drones lit up the Tsim Sha Tsui night sky on Saturday (May 30), spelling out a giant “Marry Me” surrounded by a glowing red heart in a jaw-dropping proposal that instantly set social media buzzing.

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The spectacular show featured a string of romantic visuals, including cats popping up between buildings, red roses, the phrase “1150 Days,” a kneeling proposal scene, and a giant heart wrapping around the glowing words “Marry Me.” A poetic line also appeared in the sky: “Tonight love writes itself across the sky and into eternity.”

Clips of the dazzling display quickly flooded social media platforms, with users sharing different angles of the show and calling it an over-the-top proposal moment.

Netizens were quick to react, with many asking the same question: who was behind the ultra-lavish Tsim Sha Tsui proposal — and more importantly, did she say yes?

Speculation spread rapidly online, with users digging up posts believed to be from friends of the couple showing the pair embracing while watching the drone show from a glass-walled venue.

A separate post, believed to be from the bride-to-be herself, appeared to confirm the happy ending, featuring a simple but emphatic caption: “YESSSSSSSSS.”