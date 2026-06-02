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NEWS

Couple arrested after newborn left without birth certificate for two months

NEWS
57 mins ago
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The parents of a newborn who has been without a birth certificate for two months following a home birth were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child or young person.

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The case drew attention after the couple refused to comply with DNA testing required by the Immigration Department as part of the birth registration process.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said police located the baby boy, Danny, and the couple who claimed to be his parents in Cheung Sha Wan on Tuesday.

Danny was sent to hospital for medical examination, while the couple were arrested.

The couple, identified as Tsang and Kwan, previously attracted public attention after launching a “Save Lily” social media campaign when their daughter Lily was placed under a formal care order during their illegal stay in Sweden in late 2023.

The pair later gave birth to their son Danny at home in Hong Kong. As they refused to undergo DNA testing required by the Immigration Department, Danny has not been issued a birth certificate.

Dannybirth certificate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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