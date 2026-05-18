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SOCIAL BUZZ

Spinning success: How a Gen Z enthusiast is leading Hong Kong's Beyblade resurgence

SOCIAL BUZZ
51 mins ago
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A nostalgic childhood toy is making a massive comeback across Hong Kong, fueled by a new generation of enthusiasts who are breaking traditional gender stereotypes. At the forefront of this revival is a Gen Z player known as "phybby_," who has parlayed her viral social media tutorials into a dedicated community studio in Mong Kok, turning a retro hobby into a modern cultural phenomenon.

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While spinning tops were traditionally viewed as a pastime for boys, the recent craze has seen a significant influx of female participants. Bu Ge has become a representative figure of this shift, gaining widespread fame after her beginner-friendly instructional videos on platforms like Threads and Instagram garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Her transition from a casual player to a prominent online influencer has helped demystify the game for a new audience, positioning her as an approachable mentor for those looking to join the hobby.

Her connection to the game began in primary school, where she recalled playing with her brother and cousins using a large kitchen wok as a makeshift stadium.

Although she had a foundation in the hobby from a young age, she only recently fully committed to the latest "Beyblade X" series after being inspired by friends.

Her dedication to the craft is evident; she spent weeks studying the technical mechanics of the new generation of tops and invested thousands of dollars to curate a competitive collection, often visiting multiple shops in a single day to find specific parts.

To foster a more permanent community, she established a specialized studio in a Mong Kok commercial building.

This space serves as a hub for players to exchange tips and test their skills, and it recently hosted an inaugural tournament that attracted dozens of competitors.

She noted that the demographic of the game is evolving, with many more women participating now than in previous years.

She believes the core appeal lies in the deep technical research required to customize the equipment and the precision needed to master various launch techniques.

The excitement of the game is often defined by its unpredictability. During a memorable match at a public play space in Kai Tak, she managed to secure a victory despite being at a severe disadvantage early on, illustrating her belief that the outcome of a battle is never certain until the final second.

This sense of high-stakes drama is part of what keeps the community engaged and growing.

Beyond the competitive thrill, the resurgence of spinning tops has had a surprising social impact.

She also observed that the hobby has encouraged families to put down their electronic devices and engage in a more pure, analog form of play.

She noted that parents who used to scroll through their phones after dinner are now actively participating in matches with their children, rediscovering a simple joy that predates the digital age.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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