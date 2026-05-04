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SOCIAL BUZZ

Nine years, 55 stations: MTR ‘rapper’ bids farewell after viral fame

SOCIAL BUZZ
41 mins ago
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source: Threads
source: Threads

A station assistant nicknamed the “MTR rapper” for his rhythmic and energetic announcements has marked his final shift after nine years, drawing an outpouring of reactions from netizens.

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Hinson, who gained online popularity for his distinctive “rap-style” broadcasting, revealed on social media on Sunday (May 3) that he had reached the end of his nine-year tenure

as a railway staff member.

In a nearly 2,000-word post, he reflected on his 3,282 days working across 12 railway lines and 55 stations, describing it as his personal journey as a “station craftsman.”

He said his railway career began in 2017 after completing his HKDSE exams, when he took up a summer job as an outsourced station assistant at Lo Wu Station out of a passion for Japanese railway culture.

Recalling his experiences, he said the job shaped his work ethic and pushed him to “go the extra mile” for passengers, eventually achieving his goal of working across all MTR lines earlier this year.

Hinson also shared the story behind his signature rap-style announcements, saying they were born out of frustration when conventional announcements failed to capture passengers’ attention, particularly on the Disneyland Resort Line.

“I had to find a way to make people listen,” he wrote, adding that the unexpected viral attention initially left him worried it might cause trouble for his colleagues and employer. He expressed gratitude to the company and colleagues for allowing him to “create within limits.”

Alongside the post, he shared AI-generated images marking his final day, clarifying that while the images were artificial, his departure was real.

His announcement sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising his professionalism and dedication, while others speculated about whether he would transition into a permanent role or leave the railway industry altogether.

Netizens continued to share messages of appreciation, highlighting the joy and energy he brought to passengers over the years.

source: Threads
source: Threads
source: Instagram
source: Instagram
source: Instagram
+3
source: Instagram
source: Instagram
source: Instagram

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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