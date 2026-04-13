Love, lies and losses: man accused of $1m multi-scam targeting 50 victims

A 33-year-old man known as Angelo is facing serious allegations of involvement in multiple scams, including romance fraud, investment schemes and the sale of fake concert tickets, with around 50 victims and nearly HK$1 million in suspected losses, according to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard.

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Victims allege he posed as a charming and attentive partner before using romantic relationships to obtain money and valuables.

One woman said she met him at a Central bar where he worked as a waiter, describing him as “sweet and polite” at first. She said she ended a five-year relationship after he confessed his feelings to her.

The relationship allegedly turned sour within months. She later discovered he had been seeing multiple women and leading a double life, and claimed he used her luxury car to meet other women while telling fabricated stories to impress them.

She also accused him of theft, alleging a HK$220,000 luxury watch was replaced with a counterfeit and a 1.5-carat diamond ring went missing. Although he allegedly signed a repayment agreement, she said no money has been returned in three years.

Other women have since come forward with similar claims. One mainland university graduate said she became pregnant during the relationship but later discovered he had been unfaithful. She eventually terminated the pregnancy.

Angelo is also suspected of involvement in other alleged scams, including fake cryptocurrency investment schemes and bogus concert ticket sales. Victims say around 50 people may have been affected.

Another woman said she lent him HK$80,000 after he presented himself as a caring and reliable figure, but the money was never repaid.

He is also facing legal action at the Small Claims Tribunal over unpaid debts.

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. He has reportedly left his job, while his family say they do not know where he is. His phone line has been disconnected.

Police said the case is being investigated as obtaining property by deception.