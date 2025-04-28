logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

HK shopper claims 'synthetic pig' at Zhuhai roast meat shop, netizens hit back: 'It's a whole pig'

SOCIAL BUZZ
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong shopper sparked online debate after posting a photo of a boneless roast pig at a Zhuhai roast meat shop, calling it the "legendary mainland synthetic pig." The claim drew sharp criticism from netizens who pointed out the pig still had its head and tail intact, making synthetic claims implausible.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Comments included: "Synthetic pig would cost more than a real pig," "Ignorance is the scariest thing," and "How can it be synthetic when it still has its head?" Others explained that boneless roast pig is made by removing the lean meat and roasting only the pig's shell, reducing cooking time and production costs.

While most netizens dismissed the synthetic allegation, many said they would not buy it again due to its taste. Comments noted the meat was sliced too thin, the marinade was less flavorful than Hong Kong versions, and the product lacked meat flavor, consisting mainly of skin and fat.

A seasoned Chinese chef said that mainland boneless roast pork typically has the breastbone removed, and uneven parts are placed on wire racks for more even roasting. The chef believes the product is not made from synthetic meat.

Zhuhai boneless roast pig synthetic meat claims

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Lawmaker and founding president of the Greater Bay Area Low-Altitude Economy Alliance Elizabeth Quat. (File photo)
HK urged to boost ties with Zhuhai for low-altitude air corridor
NEWS
28-04-2025 15:55 HKT
New city darling: Chongqing visitor charms Hong Kong netizens
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
‘HK-to-HK’ flight? Viral post reveals touching story
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
(file photo)
Fake boss scam: staff tricked into $8m transfers
SOCIAL BUZZ
11 hours ago
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
'Hong Kong scent' mystery unpacked by netizens
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-04-2026 18:22 HKT
(file photo)
‘Fruit thief’ caught taking grave offerings during Ching Ming Festival
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-04-2026 18:20 HKT
$7,000 wrong transfer row: shop owner bombarded, ‘fake lawyer’ emerges
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-04-2026 13:25 HKT
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-04-2026 04:50 HKT
Teenagers brandish knife and iron knuckles in park brawl, online footage sparks outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-04-2026 04:18 HKT
2 men loudly discuss prostitution on bus, sparking passenger backlash
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-04-2026 03:03 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
08-04-2026 00:32 HKT
HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees 5km queues as holiday travellers return
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File Photo)
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
NEWS
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.