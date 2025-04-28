HK shopper claims 'synthetic pig' at Zhuhai roast meat shop, netizens hit back: 'It's a whole pig'

A Hong Kong shopper sparked online debate after posting a photo of a boneless roast pig at a Zhuhai roast meat shop, calling it the "legendary mainland synthetic pig." The claim drew sharp criticism from netizens who pointed out the pig still had its head and tail intact, making synthetic claims implausible.

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Comments included: "Synthetic pig would cost more than a real pig," "Ignorance is the scariest thing," and "How can it be synthetic when it still has its head?" Others explained that boneless roast pig is made by removing the lean meat and roasting only the pig's shell, reducing cooking time and production costs.

While most netizens dismissed the synthetic allegation, many said they would not buy it again due to its taste. Comments noted the meat was sliced too thin, the marinade was less flavorful than Hong Kong versions, and the product lacked meat flavor, consisting mainly of skin and fat.

A seasoned Chinese chef said that mainland boneless roast pork typically has the breastbone removed, and uneven parts are placed on wire racks for more even roasting. The chef believes the product is not made from synthetic meat.