'Hong Kong scent' mystery unpacked by netizens

A curious cultural observation on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu has sparked a widespread discussion about a unique and pleasant "special scent" that many visitors associate with the people of Hong Kong.

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A conversation that started on mainland social media site Xiaohongshu has captured the attention of netizens in both Hong Kong and mainland China, all trying to solve an olfactory mystery: What is that unique "special scent" on people in Hong Kong?

The topic began when a user posted about noticing a distinct aroma in crowded places like the MTR and shopping malls.

They described it as a pleasant and comfortable fragrance, "like baby powder mixed with a faint milky scent," and even joked that the "fragrant" character in Hong Kong's Chinese name might be there for a reason.

Another user agreed, noting it was completely different from perfume and could be detected on the streets as well.

The posts triggered a flood of comments, with many trying to decode the origin of this "Hong Kong scent." The prevailing theory is that it stems from the meticulous daily habits of the city's residents.

Many pointed to the potent combination of laundry products.

As one Hong Kong-based netizen explained, the fragrance is the result of a powerful trio of "laundry detergent, scent-boosting beads, and fabric softener."

This view was widely supported, with many noting that due to Hong Kong's hot and humid climate, residents rely heavily on clothes dryers and tend to use generous amounts of softeners and fragrance beads to keep clothes fresh.

One user shared a family anecdote, saying their mainland relatives noticed the pleasant smell on hand-me-down clothes, later realizing it was because their own laundry routine didn't include fabric softener.

Beyond laundry, personal hygiene was identified as a key factor.

Netizens observed that in the fast-paced city, many people shower twice a day or even more frequently, especially in summer, to wash away the sweat and grime of a long day.

This habit, combined with the use of fragrant body washes and daily changes of clothes, is believed to contribute to the unique, collective scent.

The common use of antiperspirant was also cited as a contributing element. As one commenter summarized, "This scent is really a manifestation of diligence and hygiene."

However, reactions to the "special scent" were not universally positive. While most participants in the discussion viewed it as a good thing, some were baffled, with one person asking, "Why don't I know about this smell? It's baffling."

Others countered that, in recent years, they have encountered more unpleasant odors on public transport.

Some commented that any pleasant scent is long gone, especially in the summer, and that the MTR and buses can often smell bad, suggesting that not everyone in Hong Kong exudes a fresh fragrance.