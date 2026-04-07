‘Fruit thief’ caught taking grave offerings during Ching Ming Festival

A middle-aged woman was caught allegedly stealing food offerings from graves during the Ching Ming Festival, according to a social media post that has sparked debate over cemetery etiquette.

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The incident came to light after a user said they witnessed a confrontation at a cemetery on Monday (Apr 6) while visiting ancestors.

The woman was stopped by staff and a cleaner after she was seen placing fruit left by other visitors into a reusable bag.

Witnesses said the bag was filled with offerings collected from multiple graves.

When challenged, the woman denied wrongdoing, claiming she thought the items had been abandoned and did not want them to go to waste.

A cleaner, however, disputed her account, saying she had followed the woman for some time and documented her actions.

“She was very practised. It did not look like a first attempt,” the cleaner was quoted as saying.

Another staff member said items frequently go missing at the site, with cleaners sometimes blamed and required to compensate for the losses.

The case was reported to a supervisor, but no further action was taken, and the woman was allowed to leave.

The incident has since drawn mixed reactions online. Some users said they were surprised that offerings would be taken, while others argued visitors should remove items themselves after paying respects.

Others said they deliberately leave food behind for those in need, though many agreed that taking offerings without permission amounts to theft.