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SCREEN & MUSIC

Shen Teng delivers career-defining dramatic performance in Once Upon a Time in the Middle East

SCREEN & MUSIC
16 hours ago
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(Movie photo)
(Movie photo)

Chinese actor Shen Teng has completely shed his traditional comedic persona in the new film Once Upon a Time in the Middle East. 

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Through a highly restrained and deeply nuanced performance, he brings to life the character of Xu Fu, a resilient and kind-hearted chef from northeastern China who remains in a foreign country during a devastating war. 

Audiences and film critics alike are already praising his portrayal as a career milestone and a definitive award-winning achievement.

Stepping away from comedic roots for a dramatic transformation

In a deliberate move away from his usual style, the actor requested the removal of all intentional comedic setups from the script on his first day on set, choosing instead to focus entirely on authentic character development. 

To prepare for the role, he spent months mastering professional kitchen skills, such as wok tossing and precise chopping. This dedication allowed him to authentically embody the daily life of a seasoned cook and strip away his celebrity image. 

The film still retains a natural sense of humor, which emerges organically from the character's northeastern roots and his daily interactions using a disjointed mix of Chinese, English, and Arabic, rather than relying on forced punchlines.

Conveying deep emotion through subtle expressions

Departing from exaggerated physical acting and dramatic crying scenes, the actor anchors his performance in profound restraint. 

He effectively communicates fear, despair, and helplessness through a hunched posture, silent stares, and subtle facial twitches. 

His depiction of a silent emotional breakdown has been widely recognized as the most striking and heartbreaking moment in the entire movie. 

Viewers can clearly track the character's emotional progression, starting as a calculating man trying to make a living, transitioning into a terrified observer of war, and finally becoming a figure of profound compassion. 

As the movie shifts from its lighter opening to a much darker tone, his seamless emotional transition immerses viewers completely, leaving them to see only a struggling chef rather than a famous comedian.

An inspiring character arc generating major award buzz

The character is initially presented as a flawed, self-preserving individual who is highly calculating. 

However, amidst the violence of war, he is deeply changed by the trust of a child and the sacrifice of his peers, ultimately evolving into a protective, guiding light for those around him. 

This powerful performance has deeply resonated with audiences, who have reported experiencing both heartwarming amusement and profound, tearful sorrow, proving the actor's exceptional capability in handling heavy, dramatic themes. 

Following early preview screenings, positive word of mouth has rapidly spread, with critics and the public universally viewing this as the absolute highlight of his career and expressing strong support for him to sweep upcoming best actor awards.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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